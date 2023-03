At the recent Femina Miss India Awards Night 2023, Neha Dhupia shone brightly as one of the judges of the evening. She stunned onlookers on the red carpet in a breathtaking Gaurav Gupta creation. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Femina Miss India 2023 Red Carpet: At the recent Femina Miss India Awards Night 2023, Neha Dhupia shone brightly as one of the judges of the evening. She stunned onlookers on the red carpet in a breathtaking Gaurav Gupta creation. During an interview with Media, Neha shared that her journey to becoming a judge at such a prestigious event was especially meaningful to her. Having started out as a backstage helper for models before she became a model herself, Neha's rise to success has been nothing short of remarkable. Her presence at the event as a judge was a testament to her hard work and dedication to the industry. Watch Entertainment Videos.