FIFA 2022: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is ready to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy after a heartthrob performance in the world's biggest football event. The trophy will be unveiled before the finale on December 18. The actress is expected to fly to Qatar soon. She was the first actor to receive such an honour at the world's greatest event. Last week, hot and sexy actor and dancer Nora Fatehi performed at the FIFA World Cup event in Qatar.