Deepika Padukone's highlight to her global achievements: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is the only Indian star who unveiled the FIFA 2022 trophy. Deepika walked in with FIFA legend and former Spanish professional footballer, Iker Casillas Fernandez. She was looking absolutely gorgeous at the event; she wore a white shirt, a brown overcoat, a black belt, and a beautiful smile. She adds one more proud moment for India before the FIFA event; she also presents India at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, where she became a jury member and was the only Indian on the list of the world’s top 10 most beautiful women according to the "Golden Ratio of Beauty." Let's find out when Deepika Padukone will represent India internationally. Watch Video.