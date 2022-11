Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is a die-hard fan of FC Barcelona, and Hrithik Roshan is also a well-known football lover. Let's find out in this video how Bollywood stars are obsessed with football. Watch Video.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Bollywood film stars have different attachments to sports. Whether we talk about cricket or football, Bollywood stars cannot lose interest in them. This is the reason why we get to see sports-related movies in Bollywood from time to time. Stars of Bollywood like Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, and others can't hide their obsession with the world's most popular sport, football. As the FIFA World Cup 2022 has already begun, Bollywood stars who are passionate about football have chosen their favorite team to support. Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is a die-hard fan of FC Barcelona, and Hrithik Roshan is also a well-known football lover and co-owner of FC Pune City. Let's find out in this video how Bollywood stars are obsessed with football. Watch Video.