Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan attended the event in style, and there's even a video to ...

Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan attended the event in style, and there's even a video to watch. They proved that even after their separation, they can still come together and make a fashionable statement. Hrithik looked dashing in his outfit, while Sussanne looked absolutely stunning. The video captures their arrival at the event, showcasing their impeccable style and the camaraderie they share. It's great to see them supporting each other and maintaining a friendly relationship. They truly know how to turn heads and make a lasting impression. Watch the video to know more.