Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, the dynamic duo of Bollywood, were recently spotted at Mumbai airport as they embarked on ...

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, the dynamic duo of Bollywood, were recently spotted at Mumbai airport as they embarked on a well-deserved vacation. The paparazzi couldn't resist capturing their stylish airport looks as they made their way through the bustling terminal. Hrithik looked effortlessly cool in a casual ensemble, while Saba rocked a chic and trendy outfit. With their charismatic smiles and relaxed demeanor, they exuded an air of excitement and wanderlust. As they boarded their flight, fans and onlookers couldn't help but wonder about the destination of their getaway. Whether it's a serene beach or an adventurous mountain retreat, one thing is for sure - Hrithik and Saba are bound to make the most of their vacation and create unforgettable memories. As two of Bollywood's most talented stars, their vacation is sure to be filled with relaxation, exploration, and lots of fun. Watch the video to know more.