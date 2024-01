Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu, the power couple of Bollywood, rang in the New Year with their impeccable style, ...

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu, the power couple of Bollywood, rang in the New Year with their impeccable style, setting the bar high for couple goals. The fighter actor and the stunning actress showcased their sartorial prowess as they stepped out in glamorous ensembles, captivating everyone with their fashion choices. As they posed for the paparazzi, Karan and Bipasha showcased their chemistry and love for each other. Their infectious happiness was evident as they held hands and shared affectionate glances. The couple's impeccable style and genuine bond made them the epitome of couple goals, inspiring others to embrace love and fashion with equal fervor. With their stunning event looks and undeniable charisma, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu continue to set major couple goals, reminding us of the magic that can unfold when love and style intertwine.