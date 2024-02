Bollywood's adorable couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu snapped together.

Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover and actress Bipasha Basu were recently spotted in Mumbai. Both were looking very beautiful with each other. Karan Singh Grover was seen in a casual look while his wife Bipasha Basu was seen in a red outfit. Both of them talked to their heart's content and the media was also seen showering love on them. Both were spotted on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Let us tell you that Karan Singh Grover was recently seen in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's movie Fighter. Bipasha Basu has recently become a mother and has been away from films for some time. Both of them have created a distinct identity for themselves in Bollywood in a very short time and have appeared in many big films. Both of them got married after dating each other for a long time. This video of both is becoming quite viral and is also being liked. For more information, please watch the video.