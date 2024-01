The amazing pair of movie Fighter, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is being liked very much by the people at the moment and this pair is constantly in the headlines.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's upcoming movie Fighter has been in the news ever since its trailer release. The entire team of the film is engaged in promotions. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are playing the role of pilots in the movie. The team of Fighter recently gave an interview in which they shared many things related to the movie. Deepika Padukone has shared her experience of working with Hrithik Roshan. She has said that she has learned a lot from working with Hrithik. Not only this, she has also been seen praising the actor. For more information please watch the video