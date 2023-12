Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has created a unique identity for herself in the industry. The actress has been seen giving ...

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has created a unique identity for herself in the industry. The actress has been seen giving excellent performances in many hit movies. The year 2023 has proved to be very good for the actress, her movie has broken many records at the box office. In such a situation, the actress will soon be seen in the movie Fighter. Along with Deepika, Hrithik Roshan will also be seen in an important role in the movie. Amidst all this, the actress was recently spotted with her sister in Tirupati Temple. The actress had reached there to seek Balaji's blessings. Well, let the lights shine, this is not the first time that a big Bollywood star has been seen worshiping God. Earlier, stars including Shahrukh Khan have been seen offering prayers in the temple before or after the release of their movies. For more information please watch the video.