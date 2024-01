Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's movie Fighter has been in the news ever since its trailer release. The ...

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's movie Fighter has been in the news ever since its trailer release. The movie has finally been released and people are liking it very much. People are liking the story as well as the direction of the film. Not only this, the couple is also getting immense love. A special screening of the film was held last night in which Deepika Padukone was also seen in a very stylish avatar. People know Deepika Padukone not only for her excellent acting but also for her fashion. The actress has created her own identity in a very short span of time and has given many hit films to the industry. The year 2023 has also proved to be very good for the actress. For more information please watch the video