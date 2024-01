In the video, we see Deepika Padukone, the talented Fighter actress, and her husband Ranveer Singh, the charismatic Bollywood star, ...

In the video, we see Deepika Padukone, the talented Fighter actress, and her husband Ranveer Singh, the charismatic Bollywood star, walking together at the airport. They exude love and togetherness as they hold hands, showcasing their strong bond. Deepika looks stunning in her airport attire, effortlessly combining style and comfort. Ranveer, known for his unique fashion sense, also catches attention with his trendy outfit. As they stroll through the terminal, you can't help but notice their radiant smiles and the way they support each other. It's evident that they share a deep connection and are each other's biggest cheerleaders. Their airport appearance is a testament to their strong and loving relationship. Moments like these remind us why Deepika and Ranveer are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They never fail to make a style statement, even during casual outings. Their airport fashion game is always on point, leaving fans and onlookers in awe.