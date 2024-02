Akshay couldn't stop praising Hrithik's professionalism, talent, and dedication to his craft. He mentioned how Hrithik's guidance and support helped ...

Akshay couldn't stop praising Hrithik's professionalism, talent, and dedication to his craft. He mentioned how Hrithik's guidance and support helped him elevate his own performance to new heights. The camaraderie between the two actors was truly inspiring, and it reflected in their on-screen chemistry. From intense action sequences to emotional scenes, Akshay revealed that every moment spent on set was an absolute thrill. He expressed his gratitude for being a part of such a prestigious project and working alongside one of Bollywood's biggest superstars.

Akshay also shared that the entire team of 'Fighter' created a positive and collaborative environment, making the filming process even more enjoyable. He mentioned that it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that he will cherish forever.