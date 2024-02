According to Karan, when Bipasha watched the film, she was deeply moved and couldn't help but get emotional.

Fighter fame Karan Singh Grover recently shared some heartfelt details about Bipasha Basu's reaction to his film 'Fighter,' and it's sure to tug at your heartstrings.

According to Karan, when Bipasha watched the film, she was deeply moved and couldn't help but get emotional. She was completely immersed in the story and the emotions portrayed on screen. It was evident that the film had struck a chord with her. Bipasha's emotional response meant the world to Karan. He mentioned that seeing her connect with the film on such a deep level made him feel incredibly proud and validated as an actor. It's always special when your loved ones appreciate and support your work. Karan also expressed his gratitude for Bipasha's unwavering support throughout his journey in the film industry. He considers her to be his biggest cheerleader and pillar of strength.