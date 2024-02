In an exclusive interview, Karan shared how unforgettable the journey was for him. From intense fight sequences to thrilling stunts, he gave us a glimpse into the adrenaline-fueled world of the film.

The Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone movie again saw a surge at the box office over the weekend. It has been quite steady. Made on a budget of Rs 250 crores plus, it has made Rs 150 crores plus in India. Fighter is doing great business in the overseas box office. People are also liking the dog fights sequences in the air. In an exclusive interview, Karan shared how unforgettable the journey was for him. From intense fight sequences to thrilling stunts, he gave us a glimpse into the adrenaline-fueled world of the film. The director's vision and attention to detail elevated the entire experience. The film promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions and high-octane action. Karan expressed his excitement about being part of such a gripping project and the opportunity to showcase his versatility as an actor.