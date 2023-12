Karan Grover and Bipasha Basu, the power couple recently turned heads with their incredible airport style. And guess what? They ...

Karan Grover and Bipasha Basu, the power couple recently turned heads with their incredible airport style. And guess what? They were accompanied by their adorable daughter, Devi! Karan looked absolutely dapper while Bipasha rocked a chic and trendy ensemble. But it was little Devi who stole the show with her cute and fashionable outfit, matching her parents' impeccable style. Together, this stylish trio set some serious fashion goals as they made their way through the airport. People couldn't help but admire their impeccable fashion sense and adorable family dynamic. It's always a treat to see this picture-perfect family making a fashion statement wherever they go.