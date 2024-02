Karan talks about the adrenaline rush he felt while performing daring stunts and high-flying action sequences. Watch the video to know more.

Karan Singh Grover, the popular actor known for his role in "Fighter," recently opened up about his unforgettable experience working in an aerial action drama. In a captivating video interview, Karan shares his excitement and challenges while working on the film. Describing the experience as exhilarating, Karan talks about the adrenaline rush he felt while performing daring stunts and high-flying action sequences. He mentions how the film pushed him out of his comfort zone and allowed him to explore a whole new level of physicality and intensity in his performance. Karan's enthusiasm is infectious as he recounts the rigorous training he underwent to prepare for the role, including aerial combat techniques and intense physical conditioning. He also highlights the incredible teamwork and camaraderie among the cast and crew, emphasizing the support and trust that made the filming process even more memorable.