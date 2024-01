Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's upcoming movie Fighter has been in the news ever since its trailer release. ...

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's upcoming movie Fighter has been in the news ever since its trailer release. The entire team of the film is engaged in promotions. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are playing the role of pilots in the movie. Recently, during a special interview, Hrithik Roshan was asked about his experience of working with Deepika Padukone. On which the actor never got tired of praising Deepika Padukone. He said about Deepika that he was very excited to work with her. Not only this, while sharing an anecdote, he also told that he has learned a step from Deepika Padukone in a song of the film. Let us tell you that both of them are being spotted together at the moment and people are liking their pairing a lot. For more information please watch the video.