The amazing pair of movie Fighter, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is being liked very much by the people at the moment and this pair is constantly in the headlines. Both of them were recently spotted at the airport. Hrithik and Deepika were spotted in black outfits. Both were spotted looking very smart. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor's upcoming movie Fighter has been in the news ever since its triple release. The entire team of the film is engaged in promotions. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are playing the role of pilots in the movie. The film has been in the headlines ever since its trailer. For more information please watch the video.