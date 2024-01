The trailer launch of the movie "Fighter" was nothing short of amazing. Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor attended the event ...

The trailer launch of the movie "Fighter" was nothing short of amazing. Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor attended the event in true style, they were absolutely rocking it. Both Hrithik and Anil Kapoor made heads turn with their impeccable fashion choices. Hrithik looked dapper in his suave suit, exuding charm and confidence. And Anil Kapoor, well, he never fails to impress with his signature swag. They truly know how to make a grand entrance. Netizens couldn't stop raving about their stylish appearances, flooding social media with comments like "What a swag!" and expressing their excitement for the movie. It's clear that Hrithik and Anil Kapoor have a massive fan following who appreciate their incredible talent and fashion sense .With such star power and style, "Fighter" is definitely generating a lot of buzz and anticipation.