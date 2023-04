Badhaai Do was not a blockbuster, but it won six awards, including Best Actor In A Leading Role and Best Actress (Critics') at the Filmfare Awards 2023. The team's recent gathering to celebrate the film's success was a moment of triumph. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Filmfare Awards 2023: Despite not being a commercial success, last year's release 'Badhaai Do' left a lasting impression on audiences with its poignant message about the LGBTQ community. The film's impressive storytelling and nuanced performances by Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar were acknowledged with nominations in 14 categories at the esteemed Filmfare Awards 2023. The team's recent gathering to celebrate the film's success was a moment of triumph as it ended up winning six awards, including Best Actor In A Leading Role for Rajkummar Rao and Best Actress (Critics') for Bhumi Pednekar. The recognition received was a testament to the power of cinema to educate and inspire change, and the incredible talents of the cast and crew. Watch Entertainment Videos.