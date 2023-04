Filmfare Awards 2023: During the press conference, Salman Khan expressed his desire to see the younger generation of actors win awards and succeed in the industry. Watch Video.

Filmfare Awards 2023: Filmfare Awards 2023: Salman Khan, the popular Bollywood actor, recently announced that he will be hosting the upcoming edition of the Filmfare Awards. During the press conference, he expressed his desire to see the younger generation of actors win awards and succeed in the industry. He also talked about the older generation of actors, including himself, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar, stating that they won't give up easily to the new crop of actors. Salman Khan's statement has been widely appreciated, as it reflects his support for younger actors and his belief in promoting talent in the industry. Watch Video.