First Glimpse of Aamir Khan-Gauri’s Wedding! Ambanis and Celebs Arrive at Pali Hill

The big day is finally here! Guests have started arriving at Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan's intimate wedding ceremony! Despite the heavy Mumbai monsoon, the paparazzi spotted 'Lagaan' director Ashutosh Gowariker arriving with his wife Sunita. To add to the VVIP guest list, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani along with the Ambani family has also arrived at Aamir's Pali Hill residence to bless the couple. The entire bungalow is beautifully lit up as Bollywood stars continue to pour in.

The big day is finally here! Guests have started arriving at Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan’s intimate wedding ceremony! Despite the heavy Mumbai monsoon, the paparazzi spotted 'Lagaan' director Ashutosh Gowariker arriving with his wife Sunita. To add to the VVIP guest list, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani along with the Ambani family has also arrived at Aamir’s Pali Hill residence to bless the couple. The entire bungalow is beautifully lit up as Bollywood stars continue to pour in.