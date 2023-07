Bollywood actress Disha Patani is often in news for one reason or the other. Watch the video.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is often in news for one reason or the other. The actress has made headlines in her career so far because of her looks and love life more than films. Especially her sizzling avatar remains in the discussion. People are left watching every step of the direction. In such a situation, her every post starts becoming increasingly viral.Disha is also very active on social media to stay connected with her fans. Now once again the actress has posted some of her photos on Instagram, accelerating the heartbeat of the fans. In these pictures, Disha is breaking the limits of bo*ldness and posing one after the other. Fans are also unable to take their eyes off this avatar of her.