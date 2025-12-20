Four More Shots Please 4: Kunaal Kapur, Rajeev, Anasuya Sengupta, Arunima Sharma, and Neha open up like never before [Exclusive]

In an interesting chat with Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anasuya Sengupta, Arunima Sharma, Neha Parti Matiyani, the cast and crew of Four More Shots Please Season 4 open up about the more intimate moments of the final season. Popular stars share deep insights into love heartbreaks and relationships as they open up about their experiences. The cast shares behind-the-scenes stories that showcase the intensity of emotions involved with playing those characters. Actors share how the real-life romance and breakups inspired them for their performances from having a great chemistry to fight. The entire group proves they got along during the filming of the show. Thus the rapport and bonding were great, and they would stay friends off-screen too. As the last season, we call on the creators and the cast of the series to dip into the lessons and memories they acquired on the journey of the creation. You can stream all four seasons of the Amazon Original series Four More Shots Please! exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This exclusive interview is a must watch for the fans of Four More Shots Please for some stark revelations. Prepare to get lost into the matters of these complicated characters and the actor who plays them.