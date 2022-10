In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife.com about Four More Shots Please, Prateik Babbar talks about how he felt objectified for the first time. Watch the exclusive video.

Four More Shots Please: After the success of the web series Four More Shots Please's seasons one and two, the third season is now available for you all. This web show is all about how modern women deal with modern life problems. It is about four best friends. Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari, Milind Soman, Pratik Babbar, Lisa Ray, and others are back with their amazing performances. In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife.com, Prateik Babbar talks about how he felt objectified for the first time on the sets of Four More Shots Please. Keep an eye out for the complete exclusive chit-chat with the male cast of Amazon Prime Video's new web show, "Four more shots please." Watch video.