In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife.com, Prateik Babbar talks about his physical transformation for the web series Four More Shots Please. Watch Video.

Four More Shots Please: Four More Shots Please, season 3 is back with a bang on Amazon Prime Videos. Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, Milind Soman, Pratik Babbar, Lisa Ray, and others again entertained us. The review of season 3 is really good. Fans are really appreciating the series. This season is crazier, more fun, and more emotional. In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife.com, Prateik Babbar talks about his physical transformation for the series and also how it worked for him. Watch the video to know more about it.