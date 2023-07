From 'Anusha' to 'Tejasswi': Karan Kundra's Love Tales with Unexpected Turns . To know watch the video.

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra had a typical Bollywood love story as they met at Airport and fell in love. They dated for five years before they broke up. Karan and Anusha met at Airport and soon it was love at first sight for Karan Kundrra. After their breakup, Karan went to big boss 15, Tejasswi & Karan were working in the industry but don’t know each other before. They became friends inside the Big Boss house. And it didn’t take any time to turn this friendship into a relationship. Karan expressed his love for Tejasswi on the special episode of the dance reality show. He told everyone present on the set that his life has changed a lot ever since the Naagin actor came into his life.Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, the two have been inseparable.