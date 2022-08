House of Dragons is a prequel to Game of Thrones. We have curated some binge-worthy content that you can enjoy this weekend with your family and friends.

What to watch this weekend: After the incredible response from the Avengers End Games' women's empowerment scene, Marvel is eager to invest in Marvel Comics' female superheroes. She-Hulk is going to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. The series also features Mark Ruffalo as the smart Hulk. Dobaaraa is ready to be released this Friday, i.e., August 19th, 2022. Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati are in the lead roles. The much-awaited series 'House of Dragon', which is a prequel to 'Game of Thrones, is also ready to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. We have listed some binge-worthy content for you in this video.