videos

Watch Next

Trailers

Shaheer Sheikh recreates Sanjay Dutt-Madhuri Dixit's old school love from Saajan in his upcoming music video Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai - Watch teaser

Entertainment News

Marriage on the cards for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? Watch video for deets

Entertainment News

Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt and others: Bollywood stars who found love again after a failed marriage

Entertainment News

This video of Salman Khan taunting Katrina Kaif for missing out on marrying him when she was dating Ranbir Kapoor is going viral

From having his first cigarette at the age of 9 to carrying 1 kg of heroin to a shoot: Here are some rare facts about Sanjay Dutt that'll leave your jaw dropped

The 'Bad Boy' of Bollywood Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 62nd birthday today.

Ganesh Aaglave   |    July 29, 2021 5:43 PM IST

The 'Bad Boy' of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt has turned 62 today. While we all know about his controversial life, which showed his highs and lows through his biopic Sanju, which featured Ranbir Kapoor in a titular character, there are some rarest and shocking facts of Sanju, which you will see in the above video. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of KGF 2 in which he portrays the character of the lead antagonist Adheera. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film features Yash, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all