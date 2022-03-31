Attack stars John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and more arrive at the film's special screening; Watch Video

The actor essays the role of a super-soldier who has pledged to serve his country. The trailer of the Laskhya Raj Anand directorial has the actor performing some mind-bending stunts.

From John Abraham To Jacqueline Fernandez Arrives At "Attack" Movie Special Screening Last Night- In a pre-pandemic world, John delivered hits like Satyamev Jayate, Batla House and Parmanu. Now, John is coming back to the big screens with his action thriller, "Attack". The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The actor essays the role of a super-soldier who has pledged to serve his country. The trailer of the Laskhya Raj Anand directorial has the actor performing some mind-bending stunts. We spotted John Abraham to Jacqueline Fernandez for the special screening of "Attack" in Mumbai. Watch the full video.