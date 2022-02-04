videos

Watch Next

Videos

EXCLUSIVE: "I kept running on the roads of Goa for 2 weeks", Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Bhasin open up on Looop Lapeta

Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi open up on The Great Indian Murder, their roles and the challenges they faced; Watch

Videos

Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif will celebrate her first Valentine's Day without Vicky Kaushal as she will be busy with Salman Khan for Tiger 3 shooting in Delhi

Videos

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's romance outside the Bigg Boss 15 house is winning hearts,Watch video

From Loop Lapeta to Gangubai Kathiyawadi, upcoming Bollywood movies to enjoy in February 2022

From Loop Lapeta to Gangubai Kathiyawadi, Let's know which are the films that are going to be released in February on the theatres and on OTT platforms.

Pratibha Katariya   |    February 4, 2022 11:39 AM IST

Upcoming Bollywood Movies in February 2022: Since the beginning of the year 2022, it has been a very difficult time for the film industry. Many films were seen postponing their scheduled release date. But as the cases are decreasing post-pandemic, many films are planned to release in the month of February. Now people are eagerly waiting for the films and web series to be released in the month of February. Many interesting plays and films await their release in theatres and on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar. Be it Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu and Bhadhai do of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. Let's know which are the films that are going to be released in February on the theatres and on OTT platforms.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all