From Loop Lapeta to Gangubai Kathiyawadi, upcoming Bollywood movies to enjoy in February 2022

Upcoming Bollywood Movies in February 2022: Since the beginning of the year 2022, it has been a very difficult time for the film industry. Many films were seen postponing their scheduled release date. But as the cases are decreasing post-pandemic, many films are planned to release in the month of February. Now people are eagerly waiting for the films and web series to be released in the month of February. Many interesting plays and films await their release in theatres and on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar. Be it Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu and Bhadhai do of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. Let's know which are the films that are going to be released in February on the theatres and on OTT platforms.