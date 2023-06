From Priyanka Chopra to Disha Patani: 5 celebs who looked unrecognisable after going under the knife . To check their look watch the video.

Bollywood stars are renowned for their physical attractiveness, rigorous exercise regimens, and maintenance of their figures. But some famous people have gotten a little additional assistance from plastic surgery. These celebrities experimented with altering their looks, whether it was changing the angle of their grin or their nose.