From Raj Kundra's arrest and Shilpa Shetty's interrogation to Arthur Road jail barrack – Here’s the complete timeline of the pornography case

On July 19, we heard the shocking news of Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra getting arrested in an alleged pornography case.

Ganesh Aaglave   |    July 28, 2021 9:35 PM IST

On July 19, we heard the shocking news of Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra getting arrested in an alleged pornography case. While this news took the social media by storm, we saw the names of actresses and models like Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey and Gehana Vasisth getting associated with case. We also saw Shilpa Shetty getting interrogated in this case but the cops found that she is not involved in it. While Raj Kundra has now been taken to a judicial custody, anticipatory bail has been given to Poonam Sherly. In the above video, we give you the complete time of Raj Kundra's pornography case.

