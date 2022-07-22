videos

From Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera to Naga Chaitanya's Thank You: List of new movies that you can watch this Friday

Bollywood especially releases its films on Fridays as it's our last working day of the week. Enjoy this weekend by watching these big Bollywood films that are going to release this Friday. From Shamshera to Thankyou these films will make your weekend interesting.

Pratibha Katariya   |    July 22, 2022 11:48 AM IST

Fridays are always special for most of us as it is the last working day of the week. Everyone wants to enjoy their weekend. You start inducing your plans for the weekend to make it more interesting. Some people love to watch films on Fridays. But did you ever wonder why Bollywood releases its films mostly on Fridays? Well, there are some reasons behind it. Friday is considered the day of the goddess Lakshmi in India. So, by releasing movies on Friday the producers will be blessed with good earnings. Also on Friday, some people just want to relax and enjoy watching movies with friends & families. So today we bring you a list of movies that are going to release this Friday. Watch the video to learn more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri

