From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sai Pallavi: South Indian actresses who left everyone shocked with their controversial statements [ watch video]

We've seen Bollywood stars saying controversial things in interviews which let them into trouble. Today we will talk about South Indian actresses and their controversial statements. Watch the video.

Satakshi Singh   |    July 14, 2022 4:00 PM IST

South Actresses Controversial Statements: You have often seen Bollywood stars surrounded by controversies, but now the controversial statements of South actresses are also seen making headlines. Stars are trained well to give answers about controversial topics. However, sometimes they lose their temper and end up saying controversial things. Some divas are also seen giving befitting replies to their haters. Today in this video we will tell you about 6 south actresses who lost their anger and ended up saying controversial statements. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to newlywed Nayantara these beauties were in the headlines for saying controversial things. Watch this video to know more.

