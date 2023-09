Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, and others bag big bucks for their roles in the film. Check out the salaries of the star cast. Watch the video to know all the details.

Fukrey 3 is the highly anticipated sequel to the hit Bollywood film series, Fukrey. The film revolves around the hilarious misadventures of four friends - Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar, as they navigate through life in Delhi. In this installment, the gang is back with more laughter, craziness, and of course, their signature "Fukrey" style. Richa Chadha reprises her role as the bold and feisty Bholi Punjaban, while Varun Sharma returns as the lovable and clueless Choocha. Joining them are Ali Fazal as Zafar, Manjot Singh as Lali, and Pulkit Samrat as Hunny, completing the ensemble cast.Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Fukrey 3 to see what hilarious escapades the gang will get themselves into this time. With its witty dialogues, quirky characters, and rib-tickling situations, the film promises to be a laugh riot from start to finish.