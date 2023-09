Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat's movie Fukrey 3 has been released and the movie is getting tremendous response from people. People are liking the movie a lot. Watch the public review of the movie.

Fukrey 3 Public Review: Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, and Pankaj Tripathi's movie Fukrey 3 has finally been released and people are liking the film a lot. People are praising the comic timing of the movie and people also like the acting of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi in the movie. The movie is getting good reviews from the public. In such a situation, all eyes are fixed on the box office collection of the movie. Now it will be very interesting to see how many new records this movie creates at the box office. Let us tell you that people liked the first two parts of the movie a lot. For more information please watch the video.