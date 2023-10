Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, the adorable couple, were spotted at the Mumbai airport walking hand-in-hand as they returned from ...

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, the adorable couple, were spotted at the Mumbai airport walking hand-in-hand as they returned from Amritsar. The duo looked happy and relaxed as they made their way through the airport. Their chemistry and affectionate gesture towards each other caught the attention of onlookers, leaving fans excited about their real-life romance. 'Fukrey 3' clashed at the Box Office with Vivek Agnihotri's medical-drama 'The Vaccine War'. The Nana Patekar-Pallavi Joshi starrer debuted with Rs 85 lakh and minted approximately Rs 8.50 crore after one week'Fukrey 3' is the third installment of hit series with the same name. The first part of the franchise released in 2013 and collected 36.crore net during its theatrical run. The second part 'Fukrey Returns', arrived in theatres in 2017, and made Rs 80.32 crore during its theatrical run. The third part has already entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club and performing well at the Box Office.