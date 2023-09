Fukrey 3 spills the beans on the exciting plot twists and surprises that will keep you hooked. Watch the video to know more.

Fukrey 3 is all set to release on September 28. The cast members Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manjot Singh shared some fun things about each other. They also spoke about Ali Fazal missing from the film. The team of Fukrey 3 also revealed why the film is a must watch and what new things can the audience expect. Fukrey 3 is the highly anticipated sequel to the hit Bollywood film series, Fukrey.The film has a rage among audiences and it carries its own legacy since 2013 when the first installment was released. The sequel titled Fukrey Returns released in 2017 was also successful and loved by many. Fukrey 3 is a must-watch because it promises more hilarious moments with Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, and the talented cast. Get ready for another fun-filled adventure that will leave you laughing. Don't miss out on the BTS moments shared by the cast.