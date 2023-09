Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma wowed everyone at the college event. They won hearts with their amazing performances. Watch the video to know more.

Fukrey 3 Promotions: Fukrey 3 is the highly anticipated sequel to the hit Bollywood film series, Fukrey.Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Fukrey 3 to see what hilarious escapades the gang will get themselves into this time. The film revolves around the hilarious misadventures of four friends - Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar, as they navigate through life in Delhi. With its witty dialogues, quirky characters, and rib-tickling situations, the film promises to be a laugh riot from start to finish. The film has a rage among audiences and it carries its own legacy since 2013 when the first installment was released. The sequel titled Fukrey Returns released in 2017 was also successful and loved by many. The Fukrey Boys are set to return to the screen with their craziness. Fukrey 3 cast Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma wowed everyone at the college event.They won hearts with their amazing performances, promoted the film with enthusiasm, took selfies with fans, danced their hearts out, and left everyone eagerly waiting for the movie to release.