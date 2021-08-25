videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

A Table For Two Season 2: Jim Sarbh and Shahana Goswami discuss the need to be fake on social media with Ira Dubey [Exclusive]

Videos

A Table For Two Season 2: Karishma Tanna and Aparshakti Khurana share style secrets on Ira Dubey's show [Exclusive]

Trailers

A Table For Two Season 2 – Episode 1 PROMO: Karishma Tanna and Aparshakti Khurana let you in on their best kept secrets on Ira Dubey’s show

Trailers

A Table For Two season 2 PROMO: Ira Dubey gets Karishma Tanna, Aparshakti Khurana, Vikrant Massey, Aahana Kumra and more to share all their quirks and secrets

OMG ! Aparshakti Khurana Reveals Real Life Incident Of Purchasing Helmet For First Time: Exclusive

Helmet star cast Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Behl and Abhishek Banerjee can be seen involving in a hilarious interview with Bollywood life.

Hitesh Malik   |    August 25, 2021 4:56 PM IST

Exclusive Interview : Aparshakti Khurana, whom we have seen in films like Stree and Street Dancer 3D in supporting roles, has now bagged the lead role in his upcoming film Helmet. The other lead characters include Pranutan Bahl and Abhishek Banerjee. The trailer has been already released and the movie is all set to release on 3rd Sept on Zee5. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, the star cast can be seen opening up about the film and some real-life incidents that will make you laugh. Watch this fun interview.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all