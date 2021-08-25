OMG ! Aparshakti Khurana Reveals Real Life Incident Of Purchasing Helmet For First Time: Exclusive

Helmet star cast Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Behl and Abhishek Banerjee can be seen involving in a hilarious interview with Bollywood life.

Exclusive Interview : Aparshakti Khurana, whom we have seen in films like Stree and Street Dancer 3D in supporting roles, has now bagged the lead role in his upcoming film Helmet. The other lead characters include Pranutan Bahl and Abhishek Banerjee. The trailer has been already released and the movie is all set to release on 3rd Sept on Zee5. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, the star cast can be seen opening up about the film and some real-life incidents that will make you laugh. Watch this fun interview.