Ameesha Patel makes serious accusations against the director Anil Sharma, exposes exploitation on sets, watch the video to know more.

Ameesha Patel tweets against Anil Sharma: Actor Ameesha Patel says most of the people on the sets of Gadar 2 faced issues with remuneration and unpaid bills. The actor, who plays the lead in the film alongside Sunny Deol, accused director Anil Sharma of not taking care of the cast and the crew during the final shoot schedule that took place in May in Chandigarh. She made a series of tweets on Sunday to highlight that the Anil Sharma Productions didn’t provide cars to man actors during the shoot and even didn’t pay for the food, and the accommodation bills for many of them but Zee Studios stepped in to sort out these issues at the last moment.