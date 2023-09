Gadar 2 success bash: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan made a late entry at the event. Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar and others also took part in Sunny Deol's celebrations.

Gadar 2's success bash turned out to be one fabulous event just like the film. Many big stars from the industry showed up to celebrate Sunny Deol's success. From Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to Dharmendra, a lot of celebs were papped at the party. But the most smashing entry was made by Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan. King Khan and his wife appeared late at the party but ensured to make their presence felt. There has been a lot of discussion around Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol's equation. There were reports suggesting that the two stars did not speak to each other for almost 16 years. But it seems with Gadar 2, everything has fallen in place. Check out the video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan arriving at the Gadar 2 success bash above.