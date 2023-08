As the release date of "Gadar 2" drew near, speculation surrounding the ten cut scenes continued to fuel discussions among fans and the media.

Gadar 2: Many big films are about to be released in August, but people are eagerly waiting for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2. Now in such a situation, a big news related to the film has come to the fore. As per the reports in the leading portal Gadar 2 has been passed with U/A certificate but here is a twist. There has also been a demand to have 10 cuts in the film. Sunny Deol's movie after the makeover is all set to release on August 11. People have high hopes from the movie. The movie has been in constant headlines since the time of its announcement. Must watch the video for more information.Amidst soaring anticipation for the release of "Gadar 2," the movie found itself embroiled in a controversy surrounding ten contentious scenes. As fans eagerly awaited the sequel to the iconic film, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised concerns over certain sequences that were deemed potentially sensitive. The removed scenes, rumored to be action-packed and emotionally charged, depicted intense border confrontations and communal tensions. The CBFC cited the need to maintain communal harmony and uphold a sensitive approach to historical events as the primary reasons behind the edits. Director Vikram Khanna, known for his powerful storytelling, gracefully accepted the decision, recognizing the importance of preserving social harmony while showcasing a gripping narrative. He assured fans that the essence of the film remained intact and that the edits aimed to ensure the movie's universal appeal without compromising its core values. Lead actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel supported the director's vision, expressing their respect for the CBFC's decision. They reassured fans that the movie's emotional impact and intensity remained uncompromised, vowing to deliver performances that would leave a lasting impression.