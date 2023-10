Sunny Deol is celebrating his 67th birthday today, and it's a special day indeed. His fans made it even more special for him. Watch the video to know more.

Sunny Deol is celebrating his 67th birthday today, and it's a special day indeed. His fans made it even more special. Sunny, along with his sons, cut a cake in front of the paparazzi and danced energetically to the beat of a drum. This moment was captured in a video and is currently trending on social media.In the video Sunny can be seen wearing a white kurta, a hat, and glasses. As soon as the drumbeat started, he couldn't resist dancing. His sons, Rajveer and Karan, joined him on this memorable day. Although Sunny celebrates his birthday every year among his family, but this time his birthday is special because his film Gadar 2 has been released and the film has earned very well at the box office. Not only this, but his son Karan Deol got married, while on the other hand, his son Rajveer Deol also made his Bollywood debut.