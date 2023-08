Hema Malini caught a screening of Gadar 2 in Mumbai. After watching the film, she said that Sunny Deol was superb in it. Watch the video to know more.

Gadar 2: This morning, a video of Hema Malini appeared on the internet in which she reviewed Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. She praised stepson Sunny Deol and his comeback film. She said, "Gadar dekh kar aayi hun. Bohut hi accha laga. Jo expected tha waese hi tha. Bohut hi interesting hai. Aesa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka us zamane ka film k jaesa ek daur hai. Us daur ko leke aaye hai Anil Sharma ji ne bohut beautiful direction kiya hai (I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. What was expected, it's exactly that. It is very interesting. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. Anil Sharma has shown that era, it has been directed beautifully."Watch the video to know more.