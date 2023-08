Gadar 2 Public Review: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's starrer hit or flop?

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's movie Gadar 2 has been released, and the audience is giving mixed reactions. Sunny Deol's film 'Gadar' was released in 2001, and the sequel to the film, 'Gadar 2' has now been released in 2023. In such a situation, it has to be seen whether Gadar 2 will also be able to make its place in the hearts of the people.

Video Desk | August 11, 2023 4:22 PM IST

Gadar 2 Public Review: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's movie Gadar 2 has been released after a long wait, and the movie is getting mixed reactions. Sunny Deol's movie will clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, both of which have been in constant discussion since the movie announcement, and it is being considered the biggest clash in Bollywood. The movie has been released, and the logo is also coming. In such a situation, people are now waiting to see which movie will prove to be a hit at the box office. If you are also confused about which movie to watch, then this Gadar 2 public review is for you only. You must watch the video for more information.