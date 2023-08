Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm, crossing the 400 crore mark. Sunny Deol hosted a star-studded celebration to honor the team's incredible success. Watch the video.

Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm, shattering records left and right! Sunny Deol, the powerhouse behind the film, threw an extravagant celebration for the entire team to commemorate their extraordinary achievement. With a staggering collection of over 400 crore, Gadar 2 has solidified its place in cinema history. The star-studded event was filled with glitz, glamour, and heartfelt speeches, as everyone basked in the success of their hard work. From the talented cast to the dedicated crew, each member was praised for their exceptional contributions. The atmosphere was electric, with laughter, cheers, and applause echoing throughout the venue. It was a night to remember, as Gadar 2 continues to captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark on Bollywood.Sunny was beaming with joy as she arrived in style with brother Bobby Deol, and both the Deol brothers were looking absolutely dashing together. Sunny's happy glow was clearly visible on his face, and one can see how happy he is with his film's entry into the 400 crore club.