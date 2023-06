Makers of the upcoming period action film 'Gadar 2' are all set to thrill audience with first song 'Udd Ja Kaale Kaava'

Taking to Instagram Official handle , Zee Studios treated fans with the song teaser and captioned it, "Get ready for the love story that transcends time ! to set screens on this Independence day .As soon as this song announcement was made, fans chimed in the comment section to show their excitement.One of the users wrote, “Best song…” “Waiting for it, another commented.Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.